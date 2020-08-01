United Airlines Guam / Micronesia Island Hopper Sep 2020 operations as of 01AUG20

United Airlines during the weekend of 01AUG20’s schedule update adjusted overall operation until 30SEP20 inclusive. For service at Guam, including Micronesia Island Hopper service, latest adjustment for August and September 2020 as follows.



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 737-700 operates on following dates: 24-25AUG20, 18-19SEP20

Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200

Guam – Koror 737-700 operates on following dates: 13AUG20, 03SEP20, 17SEP20

Guam – Manila eff 11SEP20 2 weekly 737-800 (confirmed service resumption as of 01AUG20)

Guam – Pohnpei – Chuuk – Guam 737-700 operates on following dates: 01-02AUG20, 08-09AUG20, 12-13SEP20, 26-27SEP20

Guam – Saipan eff 03AUG20 3 weekly 737-700

Guam – Tokyo Narita eff 03AUG20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly, 737-700 operating

Guam – Yap 737-700 operates on following dates: 02AUG20, 23AUG20, 20SEP20