French Bee moves New York launch to Sep 2020

French Bee in the second half of July 2020 further revised planned Paris Orly – Newark service launch. Latest launch date is now scheduled on 04SEP20, instead of 16AUG20. Airbus A350-900XWB is scheduled to operate this daily flight.



Further changes remains possible.



BF720 ORY1945 – 2200EWR 359 D

BF721 EWR2355 – 1320+1ORY 359 D