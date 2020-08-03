Norwegian opens Paris CDG – US reservations for S21

Norwegian Air Shuttle last week re-opened reservation for long-haul service from Paris. Previously reported on Airlineroute in early-July 2020, the airline filed service to Los Angeles and New York JFK, from 28MAR21, however reservation was not available at time of publication.



As of 31JUL20, reservation is available until 30JUN21, while flights on/after 01JUL21 will be available at later date.



Paris CDG – Los Angeles eff 28MAR21 4 weekly

DY7097 CDG1500 – 1720LAX 789 135

DY7097 CDG1540 – 1800LAX 789 7



DY7098 LAX1920 – 1450+1CDG 789 135

DY7098 LAX2000 – 1530+1CDG 789 7



Paris CDG – New York JFK eff 28MAR21 4 weekly

DY7021 CDG1815 – 2030JFK 789 x135

DY7022 JFK2230 – 1150+1CDG 789 x135