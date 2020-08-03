Jazeera Airways Aug - Oct 2020 operations as of 31JUL20

Jazeera in the last few days revised planned operation for the remainder of Northern summer 2020 season, as the airline resumed scheduled operation on 01AUG20. Planned operation for the period of 01AUG20 – 24OCT20, as of 31JUL20, as follows.



Ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation and passenger traffic rights.



Kuwait City – Ahmedabad 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Assiut 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Beirut 2 weekly (1 weekly from 18SEP20)

Kuwait City – Bodrum 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Borg el Arab 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Cairo 1 daily

Kuwait City – Delhi 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Doha 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Dubai 1 daily

Kuwait City – Hyderabad 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Istanbul 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 3 weekly

Kuwait City – Karachi 1 weekly

Kuwait City – Lahore 2 weekly (3 weekly from 01SEP20)

Kuwait City – Luxor 3 weekly (1 weekly from 01SEP20)

Kuwait City – Mumbai 4 weekly

Kuwait City – Sharm el Sheikh 2 weekly

Kuwait City – Sohag 6 weekly

Kuwait City – Trabzon 3 weekly