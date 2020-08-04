Swiss August 2020 European network as of 02AUG20

Swiss International Air Lines during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following European routes, based on OAG schedules listing as of 02AUG20.
Selected week may see frequency variations, while ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.
Geneva – Alicante 1 weekly
Geneva – Athens 10 weekly (12 weekly from 15AUG20)
Geneva – Biarritz 2 weekly
Geneva – Brindisi 2 weekly
Geneva – Catania 1 weekly
Geneva – Corfu 1 weekly
Geneva – Dublin 2 weekly
Geneva – Faro 2 weekly
Geneva – Frankfurt 11 weekly (14 weekly from 16AUG20)
Geneva – Ibiza 2 weekly
Geneva – Irakleion 4 weekly
Geneva – Kalamata 1 weekly
Geneva – Kos 1 weekly
Geneva – Lisbon 6 weekly (9 weekly from 16AUG20)
Geneva – London Heathrow 14 weekly
Geneva – Mahon 1 weekly
Geneva – Malaga 2 weekly
Geneva – Moscow Domodedovo 1 weekly (3 weekly from 14AUG20)
Geneva – Mykonos 3 weekly
Geneva – Nice 3 weekly (4 weekly from 09AUG20)
Geneva – Olbia 1 weekly
Geneva – Palma Mallorca 2 weekly
Geneva – Porto 9 weekly (10 weekly from 16AUG20)
Geneva – Prishtina 2 weekly (3 weekly from 16AUG20)
Geneva – Rhodes 1 weekly
Geneva – Thessaloniki 1 weekly
Geneva – Valencia 2 weekly
Geneva – Zakynthos 1 weekly
Zurich – Alicante 3 weekly (2 weekly from 16AUG20)
Zurich – Amsterdam 16-18 weekly
Zurich – Athens 15 weekly
Zurich – Barcelona 12-14 weekly
Zurich – Belgrade 3 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)
Zurich – Berlin Tegel 25 weekly
Zurich – Bilbao 1 weekly
Zurich – Brindisi 10 weekly
Zurich – Brussels 7 weekly (8 weekly from 16AUG20)
Zurich – Bucharest 5 weekly
Zurich – Budapest 9 weekly
Zurich – Copenhagen 12 weekly
Zurich – Dublin 6 weekly
Zurich – Dusseldorf 8 weekly
Zurich – Florence 7-9 weekly
Zurich – Frankfurt 15 weekly
Zurich – Geneva 16 weekly
Zurich – Gothenburg 4 weekly
Zurich – Hamburg 19 weekly
Zurich – Krakow 2 weekly
Zurich – Kyiv Borispil 4 weekly
Zurich – Lisbon 10-11 weekly
Zurich – London Heathrow 20 weekly (21 weekly from 16AUG20)
Zurich – Madrid 5 weekly (7 weekly from 16AUG20)
Zurich – Malaga 13 weekly (14 weekly from 16AUG20)
Zurich – Malta 2 weekly
Zurich – Manchester 5 weekly
Zurich – Milan Malpensa 3-6 weekly
Zurich – Moscow Domodedovo 1-3 weekly
Zurich – Naples 6 weekly (7 weekly from 16AUG20)
Zurich – Nice 13 weekly
Zurich – Oslo 3 weekly
Zurich – Palermo 6 weekly
Zurich – Palma Mallorca 15 weekly
Zurich – Paris CDG 7-9 weekly
Zurich – Porto 16 weekly (14 weekly from 23AUG20)
Zurich – Prague 10 weekly
Zurich – Rome 6-9 weekly
Zurich – St. Petersburg eff 24AUG20 1 weekly
Zurich – Stockholm Arlanda 9-10 weekly
Zurich – Sylt 3 weekly
Zurich – Thessaloniki 6 weekly
Zurich – Valencia 11 weekly
Zurich – Venice 5-6 weekly
Zurich – Vienna 14-18 weekly
Zurich – Warsaw 5 weekly
Swiss August 2020 European network as of 02AUG20
Posted
Swiss International Air Lines during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following European routes, based on OAG schedules listing as of 02AUG20.