Swiss August 2020 European network as of 02AUG20

Swiss International Air Lines during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following European routes, based on OAG schedules listing as of 02AUG20.



Selected week may see frequency variations, while ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.



Geneva – Alicante 1 weekly

Geneva – Athens 10 weekly (12 weekly from 15AUG20)

Geneva – Biarritz 2 weekly

Geneva – Brindisi 2 weekly

Geneva – Catania 1 weekly

Geneva – Corfu 1 weekly

Geneva – Dublin 2 weekly

Geneva – Faro 2 weekly

Geneva – Frankfurt 11 weekly (14 weekly from 16AUG20)

Geneva – Ibiza 2 weekly

Geneva – Irakleion 4 weekly

Geneva – Kalamata 1 weekly

Geneva – Kos 1 weekly

Geneva – Lisbon 6 weekly (9 weekly from 16AUG20)

Geneva – London Heathrow 14 weekly

Geneva – Mahon 1 weekly

Geneva – Malaga 2 weekly

Geneva – Moscow Domodedovo 1 weekly (3 weekly from 14AUG20)

Geneva – Mykonos 3 weekly

Geneva – Nice 3 weekly (4 weekly from 09AUG20)

Geneva – Olbia 1 weekly

Geneva – Palma Mallorca 2 weekly

Geneva – Porto 9 weekly (10 weekly from 16AUG20)

Geneva – Prishtina 2 weekly (3 weekly from 16AUG20)

Geneva – Rhodes 1 weekly

Geneva – Thessaloniki 1 weekly

Geneva – Valencia 2 weekly

Geneva – Zakynthos 1 weekly

Zurich – Alicante 3 weekly (2 weekly from 16AUG20)

Zurich – Amsterdam 16-18 weekly

Zurich – Athens 15 weekly

Zurich – Barcelona 12-14 weekly

Zurich – Belgrade 3 weekly (5 weekly from 16AUG20)

Zurich – Berlin Tegel 25 weekly

Zurich – Bilbao 1 weekly

Zurich – Brindisi 10 weekly

Zurich – Brussels 7 weekly (8 weekly from 16AUG20)

Zurich – Bucharest 5 weekly

Zurich – Budapest 9 weekly

Zurich – Copenhagen 12 weekly

Zurich – Dublin 6 weekly

Zurich – Dusseldorf 8 weekly

Zurich – Florence 7-9 weekly

Zurich – Frankfurt 15 weekly

Zurich – Geneva 16 weekly

Zurich – Gothenburg 4 weekly

Zurich – Hamburg 19 weekly

Zurich – Krakow 2 weekly

Zurich – Kyiv Borispil 4 weekly

Zurich – Lisbon 10-11 weekly

Zurich – London Heathrow 20 weekly (21 weekly from 16AUG20)

Zurich – Madrid 5 weekly (7 weekly from 16AUG20)

Zurich – Malaga 13 weekly (14 weekly from 16AUG20)

Zurich – Malta 2 weekly

Zurich – Manchester 5 weekly

Zurich – Milan Malpensa 3-6 weekly

Zurich – Moscow Domodedovo 1-3 weekly

Zurich – Naples 6 weekly (7 weekly from 16AUG20)

Zurich – Nice 13 weekly

Zurich – Oslo 3 weekly

Zurich – Palermo 6 weekly

Zurich – Palma Mallorca 15 weekly

Zurich – Paris CDG 7-9 weekly

Zurich – Porto 16 weekly (14 weekly from 23AUG20)

Zurich – Prague 10 weekly

Zurich – Rome 6-9 weekly

Zurich – St. Petersburg eff 24AUG20 1 weekly

Zurich – Stockholm Arlanda 9-10 weekly

Zurich – Sylt 3 weekly

Zurich – Thessaloniki 6 weekly

Zurich – Valencia 11 weekly

Zurich – Venice 5-6 weekly

Zurich – Vienna 14-18 weekly

Zurich – Warsaw 5 weekly