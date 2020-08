Austrian August 2020 European network as of 02AUG20

Austrian during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following European routes, based on OAG schedules listing as of 02AUG20.



Selected week may see frequency variations, while ongoing travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation.



Vienna – Amsterdam 16 weekly

Vienna – Athens 7 weekly

Vienna – Basel/Mulhouse 8 weekly

Vienna – Belgrade 6 weekly

Vienna – Berlin Tegel 24 weekly

Vienna – Bologna 6 weekly

Vienna – Brussels 11-12 weekly

Vienna – Bucharest 9 weekly

Vienna – Cagliari 1 weekly

Vienna – Catania 1 weekly

Vienna – Chania 1 weekly

Vienna – Copenhagen 7 weekly

Vienna – Corfu 2 weekly

Vienna – Dubrovnik 6 weekly

Vienna – Dusseldorf 15 weekly (12 weekly from 16AUG20)

Vienna – Florence 6 weekly

Vienna – Frankfurt 14 weekly

Vienna – Geneva 12 weekly (11 weekly from 23AUG20)

Vienna – Graz 14 weekly

Vienna – Hamburg 16 weekly

Vienna – Ibiza 1 weekly

Vienna – Innsbruck 10 weekly

Vienna – Irakleion 4 weekly

Vienna – Kalamata 1 weekly

Vienna – Karpathos 2 weekly

Vienna – Kos 2 weekly

Vienna – Kosice 3 weekly

Vienna – Kyiv Borispil 6 weekly

Vienna – Larnaca 7 weekly

Vienna – London Heathrow 14 weekly

Vienna – Milan Malpensa 9 weekly

Vienna – Moscow Domodedovo eff 10AUG20 3 weekly

Vienna – Munich 13 weekly

Vienna – Nice 7 weekly

Vienna – Olbia 1 weekly

Vienna – Palma Mallorca 1 weekly

Vienna – Paris CDG 14 weekly

Vienna – Podgorica 7 weekly

Vienna – Prague 17 weekly (13 weekly from 16AUG20)

Vienna – Preveza 1 weekly

Vienna – Prishtina 10 weekly

Vienna – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 weekly until 11AUG20

Vienna – Rhodes 3 weekly

Vienna – Rome 7 weekly

Vienna – Sarajevo 10 weekly

Vienna – Sibiu 4 weekly

Vienna – Skiathos 1 weekly

Vienna – Skopje 10 weekly

Vienna – Sofia 10 weekly

Vienna – Split 6 weekly

Vienna – Stockholm Arlanda 6 weekly

Vienna – Stuttgart 15 weekly

Vienna – Thessaloniki 7 weekly

Vienna – Thira 1 weekly

Vienna – Tirana 10 weekly

Vienna – Varna 6 weekly

Vienna – Venice 7 weekly

Vienna – Warsaw 7 weekly

Vienna – Zadar 4 weekly

Vienna – Zagreb 5 weekly

Vienna – Zakynthos 2 weekly

Vienna – Zurich 21 weekly