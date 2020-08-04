Singapore Airlines Oct/Nov 2020 Preliminary inventory changes as of 0200GMT 04AUG20

Singapore Airlines recently filed inventory changes in the GDS, for travel until 30NOV20 inclusive. As of 0200GMT 04AUG20, the Star Alliance carrier’s operation remains largely similar to schedules in September, as the airline closed reservation for most fare classes across its network.
For the period of 01OCT20 – 30NOV20, following routes and frequencies are available for booking in all fare classes, while the rest of flights only available for reservation in full fare Z/S/Y-class only. On the airline’s website, routes listed below is listing both “Lite”, “Standard” and “Flexi” fare, while other flights only displaying “Flexi” fare.
As this is preliminary adjustment, further changes will be filed in the next few weeks.
Singapore – Adelaide 1 weekly
Singapore – Amsterdam 3 weekly
Singapore – Auckland 1 daily
Singapore – Christchurch 1 weekly
Singapore – Copenhagen 1 weekly
Singapore – Frankfurt 5 weekly
Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly
Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly
Singapore – Hong Kong 1 daily
Singapore – Jakarta 5 weekly
Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly
Singapore – London Heathrow 1 daily
Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly
Singapore – Melbourne 2 weekly
Singapore – Milan Malpensa 1 weekly (service currently listed as terminator service, not extending to Barcelona)
Singapore – Osaka Kansai 2 weekly
Singapore – Paris CDG 3 weekly
Singapore – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly
Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly (Not available for reservation, however SQ830/833 displays all fare class codes, instead of Z/Y and/or Z/S/Y-class)
Singapore – Sydney 5 weekly (Selected flights continue to display inbound via Canberra as default schedule)
Singapore – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly
Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly
