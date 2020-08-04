Caribbean Airlines later this week plans to resume Bridgetown – St. Lucia (SLU) service, on board ATR72 aircraft. The airline will be offering 3 weekly flights starting 09AUG20.
BW208 BGI1325 – 1405SLU AT7 357
BW209 SLU1500 – 1540BGI AT7 357
Caribbean Airlines resumes Bridgetown – St. Lucia service from August 2020
Posted
