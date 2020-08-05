Swiss Aug - Oct 2020 Intercontinental operations as of 02AUG20

Swiss International Air Lines in recent schedule update filed adjustment to its Intercontinental network, between 01AUG20 and 24OCT20. As of 02AUG20, planned operation as follows.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, and passenger traffic rights on certain sectors.



Zurich – Bangkok 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 02SEP20)

Zurich – Boston eff 02SEP20 3 weekly A330/340

Zurich – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly A330-300

Zurich – Dar es Salaam – Nairobi – Zurich 1 weekly A340-300 (August only)

Zurich – Hong Kong 3 weekly A340-300 (5 weekly from 01SEP20)

Zurich – Johannesburg eff 02SEP20 3 weekly A340-300 (5 weekly from 03OCT20)

Zurich – Los Angeles eff 03SEP20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Miami 2 weekly A340 (A330/340 from 03SEP20, 3 weekly from 06OCT20)

Zurich – Montreal 3 weekly A340 (5 weekly A330/340 from 01SEP20)

Zurich – Mumbai eff 16AUG20 3 weekly 777-300ER (A330/340 from 02SEP20)

Zurich – Newark 3 weekly A340 (5 weekly A330/340 from 03SEP20)

Zurich – New York JFK 5 weekly 777-300ER (A330/340 from 02SEP20)

Zurich – San Francisco eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 777-300ER

Zurich – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 02SEP20)

Zurich – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 777-300ER (2 weekly A340 from 01SEP20)

Zurich – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 02SEP20)

Zurich – Tel Aviv 4 weekly A330/340 (5 weekly from 02SEP20)

Zurich – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 777-300ER (5 weekly from 01SEP20)