SAS August 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 02AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

SAS during the month of August 2020 continues to schedule 3 long-haul routes from Copenhagen, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft. Planned operation as of 02AUG20 as follows.

Copenhagen – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly A330-300
Copenhagen – Newark 5 weekly A330-300
Copenhagen – San Francisco 2 weekly A330-300


Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.