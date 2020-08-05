SAS during the month of August 2020 continues to schedule 3 long-haul routes from Copenhagen, on board Airbus A330-300 aircraft. Planned operation as of 02AUG20 as follows.
Copenhagen – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly A330-300
Copenhagen – Newark 5 weekly A330-300
Copenhagen – San Francisco 2 weekly A330-300
SAS August 2020 Long-Haul operations as of 02AUG20
