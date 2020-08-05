Air China resumes Hangzhou – Singapore service from late-July 2020

Air China last week added additional service to Singapore, as the airline resumes Hangzhou – Singapore route. A330-200 aircraft operates this route once weekly from 31JUL20, currently listed until the end of August 2020.



CA767 HGH0950 – 1500SIN 330 5

CA768 SIN1635 – 2155HGH 330 5



Air China last operated Hangzhou – Singapore service from January to October 2005 with Airbus A319 aircraft.