China Southern Airlines starting next week resumes service between Guangzhou and Japan, as the airline schedules 1 weekly Guangzhou – Tokyo Narita route. Airbus A330 to operate this route on Wednesdays, from 12AUG20.
CZ8101 CAN0740 – 1245NRT 330 3
CZ8102 NRT1415 – 1805CAN 330 3
China Southern resumes Guangzhou – Tokyo service from mid-August 2020
Posted
