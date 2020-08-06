Emirates in recent inventory update adjusted Dubai – Porto route, originally scheduled to resume on 01OCT20. As of 2300GMT 05AUG20, the airline plans to resume this route on 28MAR21, as reservation is closed for travel between 01OCT20 and 27MAR21.
EK197 DXB0915 – 1430OPO 77L x135
EK198 OPO1815 – 0455+1DXB 77L x135
Emirates closes Porto booking Oct 2020 - Mar 2021
Posted
Emirates in recent inventory update adjusted Dubai – Porto route, originally scheduled to resume on 01OCT20. As of 2300GMT 05AUG20, the airline plans to resume this route on 28MAR21, as reservation is closed for travel between 01OCT20 and 27MAR21.