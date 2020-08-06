Pakistan International August 2020 UK operations as of 05AUG20

Pakistan International Airlines from mid-August 2020 is resuming service to the UK, with leased Airbus A330-300 aircraft from HiFly. Interim schedule for the UK sees the airline operating to/from Islamabad.
Planned August 2020 schedule as follows.
Islamabad – Birmingham A330-300 operates on 29AUG20
PK9791 ISB1230 – 1600BHX 333
PK9792 BHX2000 – 0845+1ISB 333
Islamabad – London Heathrow A330-300 operates on 15AUG20 and 22AUG20
PK9785 ISB1230 – 1600LHR 333
PK9786 LHR2000 – 0840+1ISB 333
Islamabad – Manchester eff 14AUG20 1 weekly A330-300
PK9701 ISB1230 – 1600MAN 333 7
PK9702 MAN2000 – 0845+1ISB 333 5
Pakistan International August 2020 UK operations
