TAP Air Portugal tentatively delays Porto – Ilha do Sal launch to Oct 2020

TAP Air Portugal in recent schedule update continues to delay planned Porto – Ilha do Sal service. Latest launch date is currently scheduled on 03OCT20, instead of 01AUG20, subject to Government Approval. Additional changes remain likely, pending on future schedule update.



The Star Alliance carrier plans to operate 1 weekly flight upon launch, with Airbus A319 for the month of October 2020.



TP1553 OPO2225 – 0055+1SID 319 6

TP1552 SID0145 – 0755OPO 319 7