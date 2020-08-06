Starlux Airlines starting next week is increasing Taipei Taoyuan – Macau service, with the addition of 5th weekly flight, effective from 13AUG20. Airbus A321neo aircraft operates this route.
JX205 TPE1840 – 2025MFM 32Q x16
JX206 MFM2125 – 2315TPE 32Q x16
Starlux Airlines increases Macau flights from mid-August 2020
