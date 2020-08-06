Starlux Airlines increases Macau flights from mid-August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Starlux Airlines starting next week is increasing Taipei Taoyuan – Macau service, with the addition of 5th weekly flight, effective from 13AUG20. Airbus A321neo aircraft operates this route.

JX205 TPE1840 – 2025MFM 32Q x16
JX206 MFM2125 – 2315TPE 32Q x16

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.