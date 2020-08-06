Air Canada August - October 2020 International operations as of 05AUG20

Air Canada in this week’s schedule update filed International changes for the September and October 2020, the remainder of summer 2020 season. As of 05AUG20, planned International operation (excluding US) for the period of 01AUG20 – 24OCT20 as follows.



Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation. Due to Northern winter schedule largely unchanged for the moment (pre-COVID19 impact filing), various routes are currently listed as service to resume from late-October 2020, however these are likely to change in the next few weeks.



Calgary – Cancun Service to resume on 29OCT20

Calgary – Frankfurt eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly from 04OCT20)

Calgary – London Heathrow Service to resume on 25OCT20

Calgary – Tokyo Narita Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Algiers Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Athens 2 weekly 787-8 (replaces rouge 767)

Montreal – Barcelona Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Bordeaux Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Brussels 5 weekly A330-300

Montreal – Bucharest Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Cancun 1 weekly A320 (5 weekly from 11SEP20; replacing rouge A321)

Montreal – Casablanca Service to resume on 25OCT20

Montreal – Cayo Coco eff 04SEP20 1 weekly Mainline A320 (2 weekly from 11SEP20, A319/320 from 02OCT20; replacing rouge A321)

Montreal – Cozumel Service to resume on 30OCT20

Montreal – Dublin Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Fort-de-France 1 weekly Mainline A319 (2 weekly from 11SEP20)

Montreal – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-9

Montreal – Geneva 3 weekly 787-8 (4 weekly from 01SEP20)

Montreal – Lisbon Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – London Heathrow 4 weekly A330-300 (5 weekly from 03SEP20)

Montreal – Lyon Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Marseille Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Mexico City eff 08SEP20 5 weekly rouge A319

Montreal – Montego Bay eff 09SEP20 1 weekly rouge A321

Montreal – Nassau eff 12SEP20 1 weekly A220-300

Montreal – Nice Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Paris CDG 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER

Montreal – Pointe-a-Pitre 1 weekly A319 (2 weekly from 10SEP20)

Montreal – Providenciales eff 13SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Montreal – Puerto Plata eff 10SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Montreal – Punta Cana 1 weekly Mainline A320 (3 weekly rouge A321 from 09SEP20)

Montreal – Reykjavik Keflavik Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Rome 1 weekly 787-8

Montreal – Samana eff 12SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Montreal – San Salvador (Bahamas) Service to resume on 15DEC20

Montreal – Santa Clara eff 09SEP20 2 weekly rouge A321

Montreal – Shanghai Pu Dong Service cancelled until 24OCT20

Montreal – Tel Aviv Summer seasonal service cancelled

Montreal – Tokyo Narita Service to resume on 26OCT20

Montreal – Toulouse Planned new 5 weekly service from 04JUN20 cancelled

Montreal – Varadero eff 10SEP20 2 weekly Mainline A320

Montreal – Venice Summer seasonal service cancelled

Ottawa – London Heathrow Service to resume on 25OCT20

Toronto – Amsterdam Service to resume on 25OCT20

Toronto – Antigua eff 12SEP20 1 weekly A320

Toronto – Aruba 1 weekly A320 (2 weekly from 11OCT20)

Toronto – Athens 2 weekly 787-8 (3 weekly from 12AUG20; replacing rouge 767)

Toronto – Barcelona Service to resume in S21

Toronto – Beijing Capital Service to resume on 25OCT20

Toronto – Berlin Tegel Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Bermuda 1 weekly Mainline A320 (2 weekly from 21AUG20, 5 weekly from 10SEP20; replacing rouge A319)

Toronto – Bogota eff 02OCT20 3 weekly 787-8 (replacing rouge 767)

Toronto – Brussels New route to begin on 25OCT20, 787-8 operating

Toronto – Bucharest Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Budapest Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Cancun 1 weekly A320/321 (1 daily from 05SEP20; replacing rouge A321)

Toronto – Copenhagen Service to resume on 27OCT20

Toronto – Curacao eff 13SEP20 1 weekly A320

Toronto – Delhi eff 15AUG20 3 weekly 787-9 (4 weekly from 06SEP20)

Toronto – Dubai Service to resume on 25OCT20

Toronto – Dublin 3 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Edinburgh Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Frankfurt 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER (2nd daily to resume on 25OCT20)

Toronto – Glasgow Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Grand Cayman eff 12SEP20 1 weekly A320

Toronto – Grenada 1 weekly Mainline A319 (2 weekly Mainline A320 from 14SEP20; replacing rouge A319)

Toronto – Havana eff 08SEP20 1 daily rouge A319

Toronto – Holguin Service to resume on 30OCT20

Toronto – Hong Kong eff 02OCT20 2 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Kingston 4 weekly A320/787-8 (5 weekly A320 from 01SEP20; replacing rouge aircraft)

Toronto – Liberia eff 08SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Lima Service to resume on 26OCT20

Toronto – Lisbon Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – London Heathrow 1 daily 400-seater 777-300ER

Toronto – Madrid Service to resume on 26OCT20

Toronto – Manchester Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Mexico City 1 daily Mainline A319 (2 daily rouge A319 from 08SEP20)

Toronto – Milan Malpensa Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Montego Bay 2 weekly A321/787-8 (1 daily A320/321 from 05SEP20)

Toronto – Munich 3 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly from 08SEP20)

Toronto – Nassau 1 weekly Mainline A320 (2 weekly from 31AUG20, 4 weekly from 10SEP20)

Toronto – Panama City eff 09SEP20 3 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Paris CDG eff 01SEP20 3 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly from 02OCT20)

Toronto – Port of Spain eff 10SEP20 2 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Porto Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Prague Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Providenciales 1 weekly A320

Toronto – Punta Cana 1 weekly Mainline A320 (5 weekly from 10SEP20; replacing rouge aircraft)

Toronto – Reykjavik Keflavik Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Rome 2 weekly 787-8

Toronto – St. Lucia eff 05SEP20 1 weekly Mainline A319 (2 weekly from 13SEP20; replacing rouge A319)

Toronto – St. Vincent 1 weekly Mainline A320 (replacing rouge A319)

Toronto – San Jose (Costa Rica) eff 12SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Santa Clara eff 09SEP20 1 weekly rouge A319

Toronto – Santiago de Chile – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 02OCT20 3 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01SEP20 3 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Seoul Incheon Service to resume on 25OCT20

Toronto – Shanghai Pu Dong Service to resume on 27OCT20

Toronto – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 787-9

Toronto – Tokyo Haneda Service to resume on 25OCT20

Toronto – Tokyo Narita eff 02OCT20 3 weekly 787-9 (Service resumption since October 2017, currently scheduled until 28FEB21)

Toronto – Varadero eff 11SEP20 2 weekly Mainline A320/rouge A321

Toronto – Venice Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Vienna Service to resume on 27OCT20

Toronto – Warsaw Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Zagreb Summer seasonal service cancelled

Toronto – Zurich 5 weekly 787-9

Vancouver – Beijing Capital Service to resume on 25OCT20

Vancouver – Brisbane Service to resume on 25OCT20

Vancouver – Delhi eff 02SEP20 3 weekly 787-9

Vancouver – Dublin Summer seasonal service cancelled

Vancouver – Frankfurt Summer seasonal service cancelled

Vancouver – London Heathrow 5 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01SEP20)

Vancouver – Mexico City eff 08SEP20 1 daily A319

Vancouver – Osaka Kansai Summer seasonal service cancelled

Vancouver – Paris CDG Summer seasonal service cancelled

Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta eff 12SEP20 1 weekly A320

Vancouver – Seoul Incheon 5 weekly 787-9

Vancouver – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 07AUG20 1 weekly 777-300ER (2 weekly from 30AUG20; 787-9 from 25SEP20. 1-stop service scheduled until 23OCT20)

Vancouver – Shanghai Pu Dong Service to resume on 25OCT20

Vancouver – Sydney Service to resume on 25OCT20

Vancouver – Taipei Taoyuan Service to resume on 27MAR21

Vancouver – Tokyo Narita 5 weekly 787-9

Vancouver – Zurich Summer seasonal service cancelled



The airline’s Halifax – London Heathrow and St. John’s NFLD – London Heathrow service has been cancelled prior to COVID19 impact due to Boeing 737 MAX development. Both routes currently listed to resume from 26OCT20 and 28OCT20 respectively.