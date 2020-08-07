Eastern Airways this week announced new route launch to London Heathrow, as the airline schedules Teesside – London Heathrow route. From 14SEP20, Embraer E170 aircraft to operate this route 5 times weekly.
T3333 MME1240 – 1350LHR E70 x267
T3333 MME1340 – 1450LHR E70 7
T3338 LHR1430 – 1540MME E70 x267
T3338 LHR1530 – 1640MME E70 7
Eastern Airways adds Teesside – London Heathrow service from mid-Sep 2020
