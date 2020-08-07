Emirates closes St. Petersburg / Malta bookings Oct 2020 - Mar 2021

Emirates in recent inventory update closed reservation for Dubai – St. Petersburg route. The airline previously schedules to resume this route from 02OCT20 4 times weekly, increasing back to daily from 25OCT20.



Reservation for this route is not available for travel between 02OCT20 and 27MAR21.



EK175 DXB1530 – 2045LED 77W D

EK176 LED2325 – 0635+1DXB 77W D



Separately, the airline also closed reservation for flights to Malta for the period of 01OCT20 – 27MAR21, as the airline schedules Dubai – Larnaca – Malta routing once daily with 777-300ER. Reservation remains available for Larnaca service.