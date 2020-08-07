CanaryFly August 2020 operations as of 06AUG20

CanaryFly during the month of August 2020 plans to operate following routes, based on the airline’s booking system. All service is operated by ATR72 aircraft.
Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Fuerteventura 3 daily
Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Lanzarote 4 daily
Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Santa Cruz de la Palma 1 daily
Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Tenerife North 4 daily
Tenerife North – El Hierro 1 daily
Tenerife North – Fuerteventura 1 daily
Tenerife North – Lanzarote 1 daily
Tenerife North – Santa Cruz de la Palma 5 daily
