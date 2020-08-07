Azerbaijan Airlines since yesterday expanded service on Baku – Istanbul route. From 06AUG20, overall service will be 11 weekly, instead of 7. Additional service is operated by Boeing 767, in addition to existing A340-500 aircraft.
J2177 GYD0900 – 1100IST 763 x135
J2075 GYD1130 – 1330IST 345 D
J2178 IST1400 – 1800GYD 763 x135
J2076 IST1630 – 2030GYD 345 D
Azerbaijan Airlines increases Istanbul flights from August 2020
