Asiana Airlines Aug - Oct 2020 European network as of 06AUG20

Asiana Airlines in the last few days extended frequency revision for European service to late-October 2020, for the remainder of summer 2020 season. As of 06AUG20, planned European operation between 01AUG20 and 24OCT20 as follows. All effective dates listed below is based on Seoul departure.



Additional changes remain likely.



Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 4 weekly A350-900XWB (5 weekly from 01SEP20)

Seoul Incheon – Istanbul 1 weekly 777-200ER until 14AUG20, as well as one-time flight on 03SEP20

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 1 weekly A350-900XWB (2 weekly from 01SEP20)

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG Service operates on 05AUG20 and 28AUG20 with A350-900XWB, followed by 2 weekly from 01SEP20