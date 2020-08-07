Singapore Airlines resumes Perth service from mid-Aug 2020; Interim schedule till Nov 2020

Singapore Airlines later this month plans to resume Singapore – Perth service, on board Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft. The Star Alliance carrier will operate this route 3 times weekly from 18AUG20.



SQ223 SIN1005 – 1515PER 787 267

SQ214 PER1635 – 2200SIN 787 267



Although current schedule is listed until 30SEP20 inclusive, preliminary inventory display suggests SIA’s 3 weekly Perth service is in effect until 30NOV20 inclusive (Singapore departure), as SQ223/214 service on Day 267 lists following fare classes available for reservation between 01OCT20 and 30NOV20: Z/C/Y/B/E/M (Other flights and dates lists Z/Y-class available for booking).