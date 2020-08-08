Delta NW20 International inventory changes as of 1330GMT 08AUG20

Delta Air Lines in recent weeks gradually filed changes to its International service during Northern winter 2020/21 season, as various flights and/or routes closed for reservation. The following is summary of changes for the period of 01NOV21 – 31MAR21, as of 1330GMT 08AUG20.



The frequency comparison is based on schedule listing as of 29MAR20 vs 02AUG20, while available flights for reservation is as of 08AUG20. Further adjustment will be filed in the next few weeks. The following list excludes service to The Caribbean, Central America and Canada.



Atlanta – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Reduce from 6 to 4 weekly until 28NOV20

Atlanta – Cartagena Service resumes on 19DEC20

Atlanta – Dusseldorf 5 weekly closed for reservation (Reservation also closed in summer 2021 season)

Atlanta – Johannesburg – Cape Town – Atlanta Reservation closed until 11DEC20 inclusive (ATL departure)

Atlanta – Lima Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly until 30NOV20

Atlanta – London Heathrow 1 of 2 daily open for reservation (DL032/031)

Atlanta – Paris CDG Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Atlanta – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 1 daily cancelled

Atlanta – Santiago de Chile Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly until 26NOV20

Atlanta – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly until 28NOV20

Atlanta – Stuttgart 5 weekly closed for reservation

Boston – Dublin 1 daily closed for reservation until 29APR21

Cincinnati – Paris CDG 5 weekly closed for reservation

Detroit – Amsterdam Reduce from 3 to 2 daily; 1 of 2 daily open for reservation (DL134/135)

Detroit – Frankfurt 1 daily closed for reservation until 29APR21

Detroit – London Heathrow 1 daily closed for reservation

Indianapolis – Paris CDG 3-4 weekly cancelled (Reservation also closed in summer 2021 season)

Los Angeles – Paris CDG 3-6 weekly closed for reservation

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam 2 daily closed for reservation

Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow 1 daily closed for reservation

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG 1 daily closed for reservation

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Seoul Incheon 1 daily closed for reservation

New York JFK – Amsterdam Reduce from 18 to 11 weekly (from 14 to 7 weekly in Feb 2021, from 14 to 11 weekly in March 2021); 7 of 11 weekly open for reservation (DL046/049)

New York JFK – Bogota Service resumes on 17DEC20

New York JFK – Edinburgh 1 daily closed for reservation until 29APR21

New York JFK – Lagos 3 weekly closed for reservation until 28MAR21

New York JFK – London Heathrow 1 of 3 daily open for reservation (DL003/004)

New York JFK – Lisbon 4-5 weekly closed for reservation

New York JFK – Mumbai 1 daily service from 10DEC20 closed for reservation (including dates on/after 01APR21)

New York JFK – Paris CDG 1 of 2 daily open for reservation (DL262/263)

New York JFK – Tel Aviv 7 of 12 weekly open for reservation (DL234/235)

Orlando – Amsterdam 4 weekly cancelled (Reservation also closed in summer 2021 season)

Portland OR – Amsterdam 5-7 weekly closed for reservation

Raleigh/Durham – Paris CDG 5 weekly closed for reservation

Salt Lake City – Amsterdam 1 daily closed for reservation

Salt Lake City – London Heathrow 5-7 weekly closed for reservation (Reservation also closed in summer 2021 season)

Salt Lake City – Paris CDG 5 weekly cancelled (Reservation also closed in summer 2021 season)



Selected routes remain closed for reservation in Northern summer 2021 season, on/after 01APR21, although selected dates may see 1-2 seats available for reservation.