China Southern schedules one-time Nairobi service in mid-Aug 2020

China Southern Airlines this Friday plans to operate one-time service to Kenya, scheduled with Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. The airline on 14AUG20 plans to operate Guangzhou – Nairobi route, with following schedule.
CZ8379 CAN0440 – 1025NBO 359 14AUG20
CZ8380 NBO1425 – 0655+1CAN 359 14AUG20
