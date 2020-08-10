French Bee further delays New York service to mid-Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

French Bee in the last few days further delays planned Paris Orly – Newark route, as the airline closed reservation for travel up to 17SEP20 inclusive, as of 07AUG20. The airline’s first available flight for reservation is currently scheduled on 18SEP20, instead of 04SEP20.

BF720 ORY1945 – 2200EWR 359 D
BF721 EWR2355 – 1320+1ORY 359 D


