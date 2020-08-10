Helvetic Airways last week closed reservation for its planned pop-up flight on Zurich – Paris Le Bourget flight, scheduled in mid-August 2020. Previously filed schedule as follows.
2L8030 ZRH0700 – 0820LBG E90 17AUG20
2L8031 LBG1745 – 1900ZRH E90 18AUG20
Helvetic Airways one-time flight to Paris Le Bourget in Aug 2020
