Loganair from mid-September 2020 plans to offer Newcastle – Exeter service, on board Embraer ERJ135 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route 6 times weekly, from 14SEP20.
LM002 NCL0950 – 1110EXT ER3 x567
LM002 NCL1050 – 1210EXT ER3 5
LM004 NCL1405 – 1530EXT ER3 7
LM005 EXT1150 – 1310NCL ER3 x567
LM005 EXT1250 – 1410NCL ER3 5
LM007 EXT1610 – 1730NCL ER3 7
Loganair adds Newcastle – Exeter service from Sep 2020
Posted
Loganair from mid-September 2020 plans to offer Newcastle – Exeter service, on board Embraer ERJ135 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route 6 times weekly, from 14SEP20.