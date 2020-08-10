Loganair adds Newcastle – Exeter service from Sep 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Loganair from mid-September 2020 plans to offer Newcastle – Exeter service, on board Embraer ERJ135 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route 6 times weekly, from 14SEP20.

LM002 NCL0950 – 1110EXT ER3 x567
LM002 NCL1050 – 1210EXT ER3 5
LM004 NCL1405 – 1530EXT ER3 7

LM005 EXT1150 – 1310NCL ER3 x567
LM005 EXT1250 – 1410NCL ER3 5
LM007 EXT1610 – 1730NCL ER3 7


