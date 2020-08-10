China Southern starting August 2020 plans to operate Airbus A380 aircraft on Guangzhou – Paris CDG route, replacing A350-900XWB. The A380 will operate on following dates: 11AUG20, 25AUG20, 01SEP20, 15SEP20, 22SEP20, 06OCT20 and 13OCT20.
CZ347 CAN0020 – 0650CDG 380 2
CZ348 CDG1225 – 0600+1CAN 380 2
China Southern adds A380 Guangzhou – Paris CDG service Aug - Oct 2020
