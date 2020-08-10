China Airlines extends Taipei – London Heathrow service to March 2021

China Airlines in last week’s schedule update extended Taipei Taoyuan – London Heathrow route, replacing London Gatwick, into the first quarter of 2021. For winter 2020/21 season from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21, the Skyteam member plans to operate this route 4 times weekly. Additional frequency changes remain possible.



China Airlines resumed service to London Heathrow in July, originally replacing Gatwick service until 24OCT20.



CI081 TPE0930 – 1525LHR 359 6

CI081 TPE0935 – 1530LHR 359 135



CI082 LHR2115 – 1815+1TPE 359 x247