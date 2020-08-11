Ryanair in summer 2021 season plans to operate new route to Romania, with the addition of Palma Mallorca – Bucharest service. From 28MAR21, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.
FR3419 PMI0920 – 1325OTP 73H 47
FR3420 OTP1350 – 1555PMI 73H 47
Ryanair adds Palma Mallorca – Bucharest service in S21
