Qatar Airways resumes Adelaide service from mid-August 2020

Qatar Airways from mid-August 2020 plans to resume Doha – Adelaide service, where the airline plans to operate Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft twice weekly. First flight is scheduled on 16AUG20.



QR914 DOH0035 – 2020ADL 359 47

QR915 ADL2220 – 0550+1DOH 359 47

The airline’s interim schedule is currently listed until 24OCT20 inclusive.