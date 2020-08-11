DELTA expands LATAM codeshare network Sep 2020 - Mar 2021

Delta from between September 2020 and March 2021 plans to expand codeshare partnership with LATAM Airlines Group, covering additional routes in Brasil, Colombia, Ecuador as well as International flights from Peru. Planned codeshare routes include the following.



DELTA operated by LATAM Airlines Brasil

Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Foz do Iguacu

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Campo Grande

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Lima

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Londrina

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Maceio

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Uberlandia



DELTA operated by LATAM Airlines Colombia

Bogota – San Andres Island

Bogota – Santa Marta

DELTA operated by LATAM Airlines Ecuador

Quito – Baltra Island



DELTA operated by LATAM Airlines Peru

Lima – Brasilia

Lima – Rio de Janeiro Galeao

Lima – Porto Alegre