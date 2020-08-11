DELTA expands LATAM codeshare network Sep 2020 - Mar 2021

Delta from between September 2020 and March 2021 plans to expand codeshare partnership with LATAM Airlines Group, covering additional routes in Brasil, Colombia, Ecuador as well as International flights from Peru. Planned codeshare routes include the following.
DELTA operated by LATAM Airlines Brasil
Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Foz do Iguacu
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Campo Grande
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Lima
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Londrina
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Maceio
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Uberlandia
DELTA operated by LATAM Airlines Colombia
Bogota – San Andres Island
Bogota – Santa Marta
DELTA operated by LATAM Airlines Ecuador
Quito – Baltra Island
DELTA operated by LATAM Airlines Peru
Lima – Brasilia
Lima – Rio de Janeiro Galeao
Lima – Porto Alegre