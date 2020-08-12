British Airways resumes London Heathrow – Barbados service from mid-Oct 2020

British Airways from mid-October 2020 is adjusting service to Barbados, appeared in this week’s schedule update. From 17OCT20, the airline will resume London Heathrow – Bridgetown route with 4-class 777-200ER, operating on daily basis. London Gatwick – Bridgetown service will be reduced from 13 to 7 weekly.



BA255 LHR1330 – 1820BGI 777 D

BA254 BGI2105 – 0915+1LHR 777 D

The oneWorld carrier previously served Barbados from London Heathrow until April 2004. Initially this weekly service was operated by Concorde until August 2003, resumed with 777-200ER/747-400 from December 2003 to April 2004. April 2003 schedule on board Concorde as follows.



BA273 LHR0930 – 0845BGI SSC 6

BA272 BGI1200 – 2115LHR SSC 6