American Airlines during the month of September and October 2020 plans Boeing 777-200ER service on Miami – Charlotte route, operating once a day. 1 of 6 daily flight will see the 777 aircraft operating between 10SEP20 and 06OCT20.
AA2358 MIA1258 – 1500CLT 772 D
AA2880 CLT1629 – 1832MIA 772 D
American Airlines adds Boeing 777 Miami – Charlotte service in Sep/Oct 2020
