Blue Air expands Bacau network from Oct 2020

Blue Air from October 2020 plans to expand service at Bacau, announced by the airline in late-July 2020. The airline initially planned to launch 5 routes, however the airline on Monday (10AUG20) announced additional 2 routes to Greece and Cyprus.
As of 11AUG20, only 5 of 7 new routes are available for reservation.
Bacau – Athens eff 03OCT20 2 weekly 737-800
Bacau – Bucharest eff 02OCT20 4 weekly 737-800
Bacau – Cluj eff 01OCT20 3 weekly 737-800
Bacau – Larnaca eff 04OCT20 2 weekly 737-800
Bacau – Paris Beauvais eff 03OCT20 1 weekly 737-800
Following routes to be on sale at later date:
Bacau – Cologne 2 weekly
Bacau – Munich 2 weekly
