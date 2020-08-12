Blue Air expands Bacau network from Oct 2020

Blue Air from October 2020 plans to expand service at Bacau, announced by the airline in late-July 2020. The airline initially planned to launch 5 routes, however the airline on Monday (10AUG20) announced additional 2 routes to Greece and Cyprus.



As of 11AUG20, only 5 of 7 new routes are available for reservation.



Bacau – Athens eff 03OCT20 2 weekly 737-800

Bacau – Bucharest eff 02OCT20 4 weekly 737-800

Bacau – Cluj eff 01OCT20 3 weekly 737-800

Bacau – Larnaca eff 04OCT20 2 weekly 737-800

Bacau – Paris Beauvais eff 03OCT20 1 weekly 737-800



Following routes to be on sale at later date:

Bacau – Cologne 2 weekly

Bacau – Munich 2 weekly