Air Iceland Connect starting next week is increasing Reykjavik – Nuuk service, as the airline restores 2nd weekly flight from 17AUG20. The airline’s Dash8-200 operates this nonstop sector, about 3hrs 20mins in each direction.
NY407 RKV1135 – 1255GOH DH2 15
NY408 GOH1340 – 1900RKV DH2 15
Air Iceland Connect increases Reykjavik – Nuuk service from mid-August 2020
Posted
Air Iceland Connect starting next week is increasing Reykjavik – Nuuk service, as the airline restores 2nd weekly flight from 17AUG20. The airline’s Dash8-200 operates this nonstop sector, about 3hrs 20mins in each direction.