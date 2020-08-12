Montenegro Airlines during the month of August 2020 schedules 15 routes, including service resumption Russia towards the end of the month. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation, with last minute changes remain highly possible.
Podgorica – Belgrade eff 15AUG20 14 weekly
Podgorica – Copenhagen 1-2 weekly
Podgorica – Dusseldorf 1-2 weekly
Podgorica – Frankfurt 3-4 weekly
Podgorica – Ljubljana 1 weekly (3 weekly from 25AUG20)
Podgorica – Lyon 1 weekly
Podgorica – Paris CDG 4 weekly
Podgorica – Rome 1 weekly (2 weekly from 25AUG20)
Podgorica – Vienna 1 weekly (3 weekly from 22AUG20)
Podgorica – Zurich 3 weekly
Tivat – Belgrade eff 15AUG20 21 weekly
Tivat – Hannover 1 weekly
Tivat – London Gatwick 1 weekly
Tivat – Moscow Domodedovo eff 21AUG20 7 weekly
Tivat – St. Petersburg eff 22AUG20 3 weekly
Montenegro Airlines August 2020 operations as of 11AUG20
