Montenegro Airlines August 2020 operations as of 11AUG20

Montenegro Airlines during the month of August 2020 schedules 15 routes, including service resumption Russia towards the end of the month. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s planned operation, with last minute changes remain highly possible.



Podgorica – Belgrade eff 15AUG20 14 weekly

Podgorica – Copenhagen 1-2 weekly

Podgorica – Dusseldorf 1-2 weekly

Podgorica – Frankfurt 3-4 weekly

Podgorica – Ljubljana 1 weekly (3 weekly from 25AUG20)

Podgorica – Lyon 1 weekly

Podgorica – Paris CDG 4 weekly

Podgorica – Rome 1 weekly (2 weekly from 25AUG20)

Podgorica – Vienna 1 weekly (3 weekly from 22AUG20)

Podgorica – Zurich 3 weekly

Tivat – Belgrade eff 15AUG20 21 weekly

Tivat – Hannover 1 weekly

Tivat – London Gatwick 1 weekly

Tivat – Moscow Domodedovo eff 21AUG20 7 weekly

Tivat – St. Petersburg eff 22AUG20 3 weekly