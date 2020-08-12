CSA Czech Airlines during the month of August 2020 schedules following service (mainly focusing on 11AUG20 – 31AUG20), as of 09AUG20 OAG schedules. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, with last minute adjustment remains highly possible.
Prague – Amsterdam 7 weekly
Prague – Copenhagen 2 weekly
Prague – Frankfurt 3 weekly
Prague – Helsinki 2 weekly
Prague – Kosice 5 weekly
Prague – Kyiv Borispil 7 weekly
Prague – London Heathrow 7 weekly
Prague – Odessa 4 weekly
Prague – Paris CDG 7 weekly
Prague – Reykjavik Keflavik 4 weekly
Prague – Rome 4 weekly
Prague – Stockholm Arlanda 2 weekly
CSA Czech Airlines August 2020 operations as of 11AUG20
Posted
CSA Czech Airlines during the month of August 2020 schedules following service (mainly focusing on 11AUG20 – 31AUG20), as of 09AUG20 OAG schedules. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, with last minute adjustment remains highly possible.