CSA Czech Airlines August 2020 operations as of 11AUG20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

CSA Czech Airlines during the month of August 2020 schedules following service (mainly focusing on 11AUG20 – 31AUG20), as of 09AUG20 OAG schedules. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s operation, with last minute adjustment remains highly possible.

Prague – Amsterdam 7 weekly
Prague – Copenhagen 2 weekly
Prague – Frankfurt 3 weekly
Prague – Helsinki 2 weekly
Prague – Kosice 5 weekly
Prague – Kyiv Borispil 7 weekly
Prague – London Heathrow 7 weekly
Prague – Odessa 4 weekly
Prague – Paris CDG 7 weekly
Prague – Reykjavik Keflavik 4 weekly
Prague – Rome 4 weekly
Prague – Stockholm Arlanda 2 weekly