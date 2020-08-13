British Airways NS21 Long-Haul changes as of 12AUG20

British Airways this week filed changes to Northern summer 2021 operation, effective from 28MAR21. Planned changes as of 12AUG20 is based on comparison to OAG schedules as of 02AUG20, Pre-COVID19 impact listing.



Additional changes will be filed in the next few months.



London Gatwick – Bridgetown Service converts to winter seasonal, operating until 18APR21

London Gatwick – Montego Bay Winter seasonal service operates until 17APR21

London Heathrow – Accra 3-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Bridgetown 1 daily new 4-class 777-200ER (This route operates on year-round basis)

London Heathrow – Cape Town 3-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare BA295/294 4-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400 (BA297/296 continues to display 1 daily A380)

London Heathrow – Dallas/Ft. Worth A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400, 1 daily (filed prior to Pre-COVID19 impact)

London Heathrow – Delhi BA143/142 787-9 replaces 747-400 (BA257/256 continues to display 1 daily 4-class 777-200ER)

London Heathrow – Denver 787-10 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Johannesburg BA057/054 4-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily (BA055/056 continues to display 1 daily A380)

London Heathrow – Lagos 777-300ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Las Vegas 4-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – Los Angeles

BA283/282 787-9 replaces 747-400, 1 daily

BA281/280 1 daily 787-9

BA269/268 A380 operates 1 daily, instead of 3 weekly A380 and 4 weekly 747



London Heathrow – Male 4-class 777-200ER replaces -300ER in W20, 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Miami

BA207/206 777-300ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

BA209/208 A350-1000XWB replaces 747-400, 1 daily



London Heathrow – Mumbai BA139/138 3-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily (BA135/134 and BA199/198 continues to display 4 and 3-class 777-200ER)

London Heathrow – Nairobi 4-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – New York JFK All 8 daily operates with new and old (configuration) 4-class 777-200ER

London Heathrow – Orlando 1 daily 3-class 777-200ER (This route operates on year-round basis)

London Heathrow – Riyadh 4-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – San Diego 3-class 777-200ER replaces 747-400, 1 daily

London Heathrow – San Francisco BA285/284 A380 replaces 747-400, 1 daily (BA287/286 continues to display 1 daily A380)

London Heathrow – San Jose CA 787-8 replaces 747-400, 1 daily (This route was operated by 787-9, prior to planned upgauge to 747-400 in S20)

London Heathrow – Washington Dulles BA217/216 787-9 replaces 747-400, 1 daily (BA293/292 continues to display 1 daily A350)