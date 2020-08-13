Eurowings in recent days filed changes to its inventory, as the airline closed reservation for Northern winter 2020/21 season on following long-haul routes, between 25OCT20 and 27MAR21. This also includes flight under LH-coded flight numbers.
Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.
Dusseldorf – Fort Myers
Dusseldorf – Miami
Dusseldorf – Newark
Dusseldorf – Punta Cana
Frankfurt – Phoenix
Munich – Bangkok
Eurowings NW20 Long-Haul inventory changes as of 12AUG20
