Swiss NW20 Intercontinental network inventory changes as of 12AUG20

Swiss International Air Lines recently filed inventory changes for Northern winter 2020/21 season. As of 12AUG20, following Intercontinental routes is closed for reservation for the period of 25OCT20 – 27MAR21. Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.



Geneva – New York JFK

Zurich – Beijing Daxing

Zurich – Cairo



Following routes to see frequency reductions as certain flights closed for reservation:

Zurich – Miami Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, LX066/067 closed for reservation

Zurich – New York JFK Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, LX016/017 closed for reservation