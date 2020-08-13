Air France extends Tahiti service via Vancouver to Sep 2020

Air France this week extends Tahiti routing adjustment, as the Skyteam member continues to operate Paris CDG – Vancouver – Papeete routing until 01OCT20. Reservation for Los Angeles – Papeete sector during September 2020 is no longer available.



AF operates this route 3 times weekly with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft, although it does not have local traffic rights for Paris CDG – Vancouver and Vancouver – Papeete sector.



AF074 CDG1845 – 1955YVR2155 – 0505+1PPT 772 246

AF075 PPT0730 – 2015YVR2220 – 1715+1CDG 772 357