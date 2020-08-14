Air Antilles August 2020 St. Lucia network additions

Air Antilles starting this month introduces 2 routes from St. Lucia George F.L. Charles Airport, with flights to Barbados and Dominica, on board ATR42 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.
St. Lucia – Bridgetown eff 01AUG20 8 weekly ATR42
3S821 SLU0910 – 0950BGI AT4 x246
3S823 SLU1630 – 1710BGI AT4 x246
3S822 BGI1020 – 1100SLU AT4 x246
3S824 BGI1740 – 1820SLU AT4 x246
St. Lucia – Dominica eff 08AUG20 4 weekly ATR42
3S822 SLU1130 – 1210DOM AT4 x246
3S823 DOM1520 – 1600SLU AT4 x246
