Turkish Airlines moves Newark / Vancouver addition to Oct 2020

Turkish Airlines in this week’s schedule update delayed planned service addition to Newark and Vancouver. Previously scheduled from 21AUG20 and 02SEP20 respectively, both services are now tentatively scheduled to commence in October 2020.
Istanbul – Newark eff 02OCT20 1 daily A330-300
Istanbul – Vancouver eff 04OCT20 3 weekly 787-9
