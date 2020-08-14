Air Tahiti in recent schedule update continue to delay planned service resumption to Cook Islands, its sole International route. The once weekly Papeete – Rarotonga service is now scheduled to resume on 07NOV20, instead of 05SEP20.
ATR42 aircraft operates this route.
VT035 PPT1220 – 1500RAR AT4 6
VT037 RAR1550 – 1815PPT AT4 6
Air Tahiti delays Cook Islands service resumption to Nov 2020
Posted
Air Tahiti in recent schedule update continue to delay planned service resumption to Cook Islands, its sole International route. The once weekly Papeete – Rarotonga service is now scheduled to resume on 07NOV20, instead of 05SEP20.