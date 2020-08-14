KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to introduce Amsterdam – Poznan service, on board KLMcityhopper Embraer E175 aircraft. The Skyteam member plans to operate this route on daily basis from 25OCT20.
KL1273 AMS1440 – 1620POZ E75 D
KL1274 POZ1650 – 1835AMS E75 D
KLM adds Poznan service from late-Oct 2020
