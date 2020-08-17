Frontier Airlines Winter 2020/21 Domestic service expansions

Frontier Airlines in winter 2020/21 season plans to introduce new routes from the Northeast, announced in the last few weeks. The airline during winter season also plans to expand operational frequencies on various routes.



Islip – Las Vegas eff 18MAR21 1 daily A320

Philadelphia – Phoenix eff 12NOV20 1 daily A320

Providence – Miami eff 17DEC20 5 weekly A320 (Previously served until April 2018)



Planned Frequency Increase:

Albany NY – Orlando eff 17DEC20 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly

Buffalo NY – Orlando eff 17DEC20 Increase from to 11 weekly

Cincinnati – Fort Myers eff 12NOV20 Increase from 5 weekly to 2 daily

Cincinnati – Orlando eff 12NOV20 Increase from 2 to 3 daily

Cincinnati – Tampa eff 12NOV20 Increase from 4 weekly to 2 daily

Islip – Orlando eff 12NOV20 Increase from 1 to 3 daily, 4 daily from 17DEC20

Islip – Tampa eff 12NOV20 Increase from 5 weekly to 2 daily

Islip – West Palm Beach eff 12NOV20 Increase from 4 weekly to 2 daily

Philadelphia – Atlanta eff 12NOV20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily

Philadelphia – Miami eff 12NOV20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily (3 daily from 17DEC20)

Philadelphia – Orlando eff 12NOV20 Increase from 3 to 5 daily (6 daily from 17DEC20)

Philadelphia – Tampa eff 12NOV20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily (3 daily from 17DEC20)

Providence – Orlando eff 17DEC20 Increase from 1 to 2 daily

Providence – Tampa eff 17DEC20 Increase from 4 to 7 weekly