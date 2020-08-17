TUIfly Belgium in late-August 2020 once again schedules limited-time service between UK and South Africa, as the airline schedules Brussels – London Gatwick – Johannesburg routing. Boeing 787-8 operates following schedule.
TB9110 BRU1915 – 1930LGW 788 27AUG20
TB9120 LGW2100 – 0835+1JNB 788 27AUG20
TB9130 JNB0050 – 1035LGW 788 29AUG20
TB9140 LGW1135 – 1350BRU 788 29AUG20
The airline last week also operated one-time London Gatwick – Johannesburg routing as TB9120/9130 (LGW departure 07AUG20, JNB 09AUG20).
TUIfly Belgium schedules London – Johannesburg sector in August 2020
Posted
TUIfly Belgium in late-August 2020 once again schedules limited-time service between UK and South Africa, as the airline schedules Brussels – London Gatwick – Johannesburg routing. Boeing 787-8 operates following schedule.