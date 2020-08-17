Emirates this week schedules one-time Airbus A380 service to The Philippines, where the airline plans to operate Super Jumbo on Dubai – Clark route. The one-time A380 flight is scheduled on Wednesday 19AUG20.
EK2520 DXB0240 – 1530CRK 388
EK338 CRK1820 – 2245DXB 388
Emirates schedules one-time Clark A380 service in late-Aug 2020
Posted
Emirates this week schedules one-time Airbus A380 service to The Philippines, where the airline plans to operate Super Jumbo on Dubai – Clark route. The one-time A380 flight is scheduled on Wednesday 19AUG20.